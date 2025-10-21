Tropical Storm Melissa forms in the Caribbean Sea

Finally gaining enough organization to become "tropical" in nature, Tropical Storm Melissa has formed over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Melissa does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast, but will need to be monitored closely for impacts to land, especially for the Caribbean Islands.

The system will slowly move west through the Caribbean through midweek, and gradual intensification is expected as the storm churns in very warm, untapped waters. Melissa is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend. The storm will eventually take a northward turn, and when that occurs is still somewhat unclear, so Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba must all monitor the progress of this system. Heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, and rough surf are likely in affected areas later in the week.

