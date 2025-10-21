84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Storm Melissa forms in the Caribbean Sea

2 hours 20 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, October 21 2025 Oct 21, 2025 October 21, 2025 10:37 AM October 21, 2025 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

Finally gaining enough organization to become "tropical" in nature, Tropical Storm Melissa has formed over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Melissa does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast, but will need to be monitored closely for impacts to land, especially for the Caribbean Islands. 

The system will slowly move west through the Caribbean through midweek, and gradual intensification is expected as the storm churns in very warm, untapped waters. Melissa is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend. The storm will eventually take a northward turn, and when that occurs is still somewhat unclear, so Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba must all monitor the progress of this system. Heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, and rough surf are likely in affected areas later in the week. 

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days