Tropical Storm Dexter forms in the subtropical Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dexter formed several hundred miles off the North Carolina coast as of 10 p.m. Sunday with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph. While the system has produced tropical storm-force winds for some time, it was attached to a frontal system. Now pinching off from that boundary, the disturbance has acquired tropical characteristics.

Dexter will continue east and northeastward in the coming days. Fortunately, the system will pose no threat to land. As the storm will be moving into cooler waters with time, there will only be a brief window of intensification. Dexter is not forecast to become a hurricane and will become post-tropical by midweek.