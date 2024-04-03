72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Travis Scott to be at LSU bookstore Wednesday at midnight

2 hours 26 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, April 03 2024 Apr 3, 2024 April 03, 2024 4:21 PM April 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Rapper Travis Scott will be at the LSU bookstore Wednesday at midnight to launch an apparel and headwear collection.

Scott and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin will be celebrating the official launch date of his collection “Jack Goes Back to College” with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand, Lids, digital sports platform Fanatics and Mitchell & Ness. It'll feature the LSU brand.

The apparel collection will be available on April 4 at select Lids locations and campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble at the participating universities, as well as Fanatics.com and select University online stores.

Southern will also be a participating school in the "Jack Goes Back to College" line.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days