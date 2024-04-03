Travis Scott to be at LSU bookstore Wednesday at midnight

BATON ROUGE - Rapper Travis Scott will be at the LSU bookstore Wednesday at midnight to launch an apparel and headwear collection.

Scott and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin will be celebrating the official launch date of his collection “Jack Goes Back to College” with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand, Lids, digital sports platform Fanatics and Mitchell & Ness. It'll feature the LSU brand.

See u on campus tonight. pic.twitter.com/FhQhMYEp8w — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 3, 2024

The apparel collection will be available on April 4 at select Lids locations and campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble at the participating universities, as well as Fanatics.com and select University online stores.

Southern will also be a participating school in the "Jack Goes Back to College" line.