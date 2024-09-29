Traveling Vietnam War memorial in Walker hosts events honoring veterans

WALKER — A nationally touring memorial to honor American veterans is in Walker until Sunday.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall will temporarily be housed at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker. It stands at 360 feet long and 8 feet tall, and bears the name of the 58,307 brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam war.

The memorial is an 80 percent replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

Alongside the memorial wall is the Cost of Freedom Tribute, which features smaller panels honoring the sacrifices of Americans in World War I, World War II, the 9/11 attacks, and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Darren Nunez, a history enthusiast says this is a way to teach the untold story of war and it invites veterans to share their own stories.

"For an event like this, that honors the members of the military that are still with us as well as those who paid the ultimate price, it's why we do what they do,” Nunez said. "these are stories that need to be told, we participate where we can and we're so happy to see the vets that come out and talk to us, and sometimes they remember things and they'll tell us stories that we've helped them to remember."

A ride of honor and church service will be held at 9:30 and 10 a.m. on Sunday, respectively.