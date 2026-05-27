Trash or art? Shopping carts full of rotten food keep popping up, volunteers keep tearing them down

BATON ROUGE — Shopping carts filled with clothing, cans and rotting food have been showing up on streets across Baton Rouge, and a volunteer cleanup group is working to remove them.

Residents shared pictures with WBRZ showing the displays, which include poles tied together to create shapes and T-shirts hung like flags. Below the surface, rotting food and empty cans have raised concern for people who walk or drive past them.

Jennifer Richardson oversees the volunteer group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful. She says she cleaned up five of these displays on a Monday.

"They're full of rotten food and rodents," Richardson said.

Richardson says she has even met the man she believes puts the displays together.

"As soon as he puts them up, we're taking them down," Richardson said.

The displays keep coming back, though, popping up in different parts of the city.

"College Drive, Bluebonnet," Richardson said, naming some of the areas where they have appeared.

Robert Scott lives about a block away from a display at the corner of Staring Lane and Perkins Road. Scott says he has avoided walking on that sidewalk since the displays started showing up.

"I've got children," Scott said. "I don't want them running around, touching trash."

Not everyone sees them the same way. Some viewers on social media feel the displays are art, and one commenter said a display even looked cool.

Richardson says she calls the Department of Public Works to pick up larger items that do not fit in trash bins.