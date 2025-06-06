85°
Latest Weather Blog
Train hits van just off US 190 in town of Livingston; one brought to hospital via Air Med
LIVINGSTON - One person was injured when a train hit a van Friday afternoon just of U.S. 190.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on East Railroad around 3:49 p.m. The person's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but they were brought to the hospital via Air Med, authorities said.
The railroad and roadway have since been cleared at this time and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Baton Rouge would become waterfront property:' Two projects to protect communities, restore...
-
Permit revoked by parish after investment property plans approved by commission
-
Baton Rouge Fire says baking soda was spilled across southbound lanes of...
-
Officials warn of text scams, phone calls posing as deputies targeting local...
-
Health experts, coaches talk about high heat for LSU Super Regional against...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!
-
LSU defense stays consistent
-
Health experts, coaches talk about high heat for LSU Super Regional against...
-
Louisiana natives return home to suit up for the New Orleans Saints
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...