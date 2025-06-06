Train hits van just off US 190 in town of Livingston; one brought to hospital via Air Med

LIVINGSTON - One person was injured when a train hit a van Friday afternoon just of U.S. 190.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on East Railroad around 3:49 p.m. The person's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but they were brought to the hospital via Air Med, authorities said.

The railroad and roadway have since been cleared at this time and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.