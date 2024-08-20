92°
Train derails in Vacherie, blocking highway; no hazardous materials spilled
VACHERIE - A train derailed early Tuesday morning, blocking Highway 20 in St. James Parish.
Deputies said the two non-hazardous cars derailed and two hazardous material cars came off their wheels, but the latter were empty.
The cars were removed from the highway shortly before 8:30 a.m. and the highway was back open. No injuries were reported.
