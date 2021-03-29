Traffic Update: Multi-vehicle crash on Mississippi River Bridge cleared

WEST BATON ROUGE - As of 11 a.m. Monday, all automobiles involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Mississippi River Bridge have been cleared and all lanes are open.

The multi-vehicle wreck occurred on I-10 EB between LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153 and LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A and though the wreck is cleared, traffic remains stopped from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151.

The incident was described as two separate crashes, one triggered by the other, that involved a total of six vehicles.

The main crash involved a pickup truck that was damaged and is waiting to be cleared from the roadway by a tow truck.

Apparently, a vehicle that was carrying sheet metal ran into the back of the pickup truck and the collision sent debris flying. After the crash, the debris was scattered along the roadway

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.