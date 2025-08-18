75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic slowed on I-10 West near College Drive after a crash involving truck, 18-wheeler

2 hours 15 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 4:37 PM August 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Traffic is backed up on I-10 West after a truck hauling a boat crashed into an 18-wheeler. 

Traffic cameras show the crash happened around 4:30 p.m., right after the College Drive exit on I-10 West. 

The cause of the crash is not yet known. 

Sources say there are no injuries. 

