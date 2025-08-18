75°
Traffic slowed on I-10 West near College Drive after a crash involving truck, 18-wheeler
BATON ROUGE — Traffic is backed up on I-10 West after a truck hauling a boat crashed into an 18-wheeler.
Traffic cameras show the crash happened around 4:30 p.m., right after the College Drive exit on I-10 West.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Sources say there are no injuries.
