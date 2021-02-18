Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries reported along Scenic Highway at 72nd Avenue

SCOTLANDVILLE - According to Total Traffic Network, a crash with injuries occurred Thursday (Feb. 18) morning on Scenic Highway (southbound) at 72nd Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area due to the crash, which was reported shortly after 7 a.m. along US 61/ Airline Hwy/ Scenic Hwy SB near 71st Avenue.

Additional details related to the crash are currently unknown; should authorities provide more information this article will be updated.

