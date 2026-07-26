Trading Post Tattoo hosts Companion Animal Alliance fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - Fans of ink and animals turned out to Trading Post Tattoo's fundraiser for Companion Animal Alliance on Sunday.

Artists prepared special, ready-to-use designs featuring furry friends for the Tattoos for Tails event, with all proceeds going to support the animal shelter.

Adoptable CAA dog joined in on the fun, meeting prospective parents outside the shop on Jefferson Highway.