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Tracking the Tigers in the 2026 NFL Draft

1 hour 52 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 4:28 PM April 24, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - LSU football has over a dozen players hoping to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane was the first LSU Tiger to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was selected sixth overall via trade by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL Draft continues Friday night with the second and third rounds. 

All LSU Tigers drafted in 2026:

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Mansoor Delane - Round 1, pick 6: Kansas City Chiefs

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