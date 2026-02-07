70°
Town of Addis hosts annual Mardi Gras Parade and Mambo and Market event
ADDIS — Families gathered in the town of Addis on Saturday for the annual Mardi Gras parade.
The parade, previously organized by the Addis Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary, rolled through the town, being followed by the Addis Mardi Gras Mambo and Market hosted by the Louisiana Artisan Marketplace.
The market at Railroad Park featured local vendors and shopping, along with live music for parade-goers to groove along to while enjoying the festivities.
