Town of Addis hosts annual Mardi Gras Parade and Mambo and Market event

2 hours 44 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, February 07 2026 Feb 7, 2026 February 07, 2026 2:13 PM February 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS — Families gathered in the town of Addis on Saturday for the annual Mardi Gras parade.

The parade, previously organized by the Addis Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary, rolled through the town, being followed by the Addis Mardi Gras Mambo and Market hosted by the Louisiana Artisan Marketplace.

The market at Railroad Park featured local vendors and shopping, along with live music for parade-goers to groove along to while enjoying the festivities. 

