Thursday PM Forecast: weekend brings heavy storms, possible nuisance flooding

A weak storm system from the Gulf will bring tropical moisture and numerous showers and thunderstorms to the Baton Rouge Area this weekend. One day will be more active than the other, even bringing a chance for some minor flooding.

Weekend T-Storms: heavy at times; have an indoor option in case of lightning

New Week Heat: fewer storms, highs back to the 90s

Tropics: quiet!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will thin out overnight. With a slight dip in the humidity, especially north and east of Baton Rouge, lows will respond by breaking into the upper 60s. Another relief felt will be short-lived, though, because a weak storm system and pocket of tropical moisture will push into the region for the weekend. On Friday, humidity will climb along as highs ultimately reach the mid 80s during the early afternoon. Clouds will increase and be followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms, which will be possible from late morning through the afternoon. The best chance of showers on Friday will be south and east of the city. Note that winds blowing from the east will gust over 20mph at times, creating hazardous boating conditions and minor coastal flooding along the immediate shoreline.





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Up Next: The tropical moisture will maximize just in time for the weekend, and it will bring a significant uptick in rainfall. On Saturday, our measurable rain coverage for the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area will jump to 80% as numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms spark across the region. Some neighborhoods could see repeated heavy thunderstorms leading to rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with small spots picking up as much as 6 inches. Nuisance street flooding and poor drainage flooding will be possible, especially along and south of the I-10 and I-12 corridors. Rain is expected to have an on-and-off nature, so some dry time may be found. Highs will reach the mid-80s between bouts of showers. Sunday will play out similarly, with perhaps just a little more dry time overall and a few spots missing rain. The rain coverage is set at 60%. Highs may climb a degree or two higher into the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, our weather pattern will trend drier. A strong ridge of high pressure will cause the air overhead to sink, warm, and suppress some of the storm activity. With more dry time and locations, it will be easier for highs to reach the low 90s. Then, well into June, it shouldn’t be surprising that humidity won’t go anywhere, and nights will be sticky and uncomfortable, staying in the mid 70s.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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