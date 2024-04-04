Thursday PM Forecast: warming trend continues, sunny days numbered

The run of sunny, pleasant weather will continue as we conclude the week. No rain is expected for the weekend, but it does return shortly after.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another clear and crisp night is ahead. Expect low temperatures to bottom in the upper 40s. Sun will remain for the final afternoon of the workweek. Look for high temperatures in the low 80s. A noticeable breeze will continue with winds out of the northwest at 5-10mph.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to warm into the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will chug into the low 80s. At the same time, clouds will begin to thicken as well. Saturday will have high clouds filtering the sun at times, while Sunday will take more of a mostly cloudy appearance to skies. Rain is not expected to be an issue. However, rain chances do look to return by Monday and Tuesday of next week as a frontal system stalls to our west with some waves of energy moving through the upper levels of the atmosphere. Rain aside, even thick clouds could be a viewing issue for those looking ahead to the solar eclipse. Stick with the Storm Station as we watch the skies so you can look beyond!

A more significant system will bring higher rain coverage into the area on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. It is too early to call it a washout or rule out severe weather. The details will become clearer over the next few days.

