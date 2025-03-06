Thursday PM Forecast: Clouds building, rain and storms to impact part of the weekend

Clouds are moving back into the area ahead of the next impact. Rain and storms will impact part of the weekend before returning to sunshine.

Tonight & Tomorrow: High clouds will become more plentiful after sunset. With more clouds and a light wind returning out of the southeast, the night will be relatively warmer. Look for a morning low near 47° in Baton Rouge. The warm-up will continue on Friday as a warm front slides through the region. This will allow highs to soar into the upper-70s by mid-afternoon. Although morning high clouds will thin out by midday, a deck of low-level cumulus clouds will replace them during the afternoon. Cumulus clouds are the puffy, cotton ball-shaped, clouds typical of spring and summer. A stray shower from these cannot be ruled out late in the day, but most will stay dry.

Up Next: A cold front moving in from the north will lead to off-and-on showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Expect a soggy day with 80% coverage in measurable rain. That said, it won’t be raining at every point. The Storm Prediction Center has included south Louisiana in a Level 1/5 “marginal” risk of severe weather on Saturday. In other words, out of the many storms around, only a few might become strong. Large hail would be the main concern with stronger cells, but gusty winds are not off the table either.

Even with a chance for a few leftover showers on Sunday, it will be the drier of the two weekend days. More notably, Sunday will be much cooler with a high in the mid-60s. Remember to turn clocks forward by one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins. The weather will be pleasant next week. Look for mainly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs rebounding into the 70s. The next shot at rain won’t arrive until Wednesday or Thursday. That system looks fairly minor at this time.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

