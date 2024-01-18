Thursday AM Forecast: Relief from frigid temps today, Back in hard freeze territory this weekend

Thursday will be comfortable ahead of another push of cold air. Weekend morning lows dip back into hard freeze territory with above average temperatures and rain expected next week.

Today & Tonight: Thursday will be very comfortable compared to the past few days. Morning lows around the state at daybreak are about 20° warmer than Wednesday morning. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s for most. Skies remain mainly cloudy all day and there is a chance of spotty showers, mainly in the daytime hours, with few lingering into the evening. These showers will be light, and thanks to the warmer temperatures, only in liquid form.

Overnight tonight, a cold front will sweep across Louisiana, bringing with it another push of cold and dry air that will move in throughout the day Friday. However, Friday morning lows will be mild, near 40° in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Behind the front, Friday afternoon will be cool, seeing temperatures in the 50s with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds between 10-20mph. By Saturday morning, temperatures dip back into the 20s raising the concern for more deep freezes over the weekend. As of now, the Capital Area is included in a *Hard Freeze Watch* for Saturday morning.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be cold, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs ranging from the mid-40s to around 50°. While things will be chilly, the weekend overall contains plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. That all changes next week.

A pattern shift will begin to take place Monday, with warmer air moving into the state. By late Monday we expect to see the first round of rain of the week. As of now, the majority of the next workweek days will contain a chance for rain. Along with the soggier conditions, temperatures trend above average. Starting Tuesday, temperatures during the day hang around 70°, about 10° above average for this time of the year.

– Emma Kate Cowan

