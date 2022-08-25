Thursday AM Forecast: Flood Watch expanded into EBR

The Flood Watch is back today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The Flood Watch has been reissued today for all areas north of Baton Rouge today. East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston, and southern Tangipahoa Parishes have been added. This means that these areas are at the highest risk to see flooding with any rain that moves through today. If there is an immediate flooding danger, a flash flood warning will be issued for your area. Be sure you have a way to receive warnings. Rain today will become widespread by late morning and will be active through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s between the showers. Showers will scale back in the evening and totally clear up overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

RIVER FORECAST

The Tickfaw will be in flood stage at multiple locations through the first half of the weekend.

All other rivers are expected to stay below flood stage. pic.twitter.com/FrfIPTA9OC — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) August 25, 2022

Up Next: Morning rain is back in the forecast on Friday. It’s possible the Flood Watch will be needed again. Be sure to check back tomorrow morning to see if your Parish is included in the watch. Showers and storms will be on and off through the first half of Friday and they will scale back in the evening. Saturday will bring us back to a more normal pattern. Saturday morning is looking largely dry with scattered showers in the afternoon. Sunny spots will see temperatures reach the low 90s. Next week will bring more afternoon showers each day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:



East of The Windward Islands:

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association with a tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system in several days after it crosses the Windward Islands and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea late this week into early next week.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is currently moving off the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system later this week or over the weekend while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.