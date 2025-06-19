Thursday AM Forecast: Fewer Storms, Rising Temps Into the Weekend

Hot, humid weather sticks around Thursday with a few afternoon storms possible. Summer kicks off this weekend with mid-90s heat and only spotty showers for relief.

Today & Tonight: Expect a hot day with morning temps in the 70s quickly warming to the low 90s by afternoon. A few isolated storms (about 40% coverage) could bring heavy downpours in spots this afternoon. Skies will clear overnight, with lows in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Afternoon "cooling" thunderstorms will become harder to find the next several days, thanks to high pressure building in the upper atmosphere, which will also open the door to more oppressive heat. By the weekend — just in time for the official start of summer — expect highs in the mid-90s and heat index values over 100°. Only a few spotty afternoon showers are expected (10–20% coverage) each day. Rain chances may rise again next week as more disturbances move in.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Emma Kate C.

