Thursday AM Forecast: Another Heat Advisory, changes coming soon

Heat alerts extend from coast to coast, but some changes may be on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another Heat Advisory is out today until 7pm. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index near 110°. The morning hours are your better option to be outside. Temperature trends are near normal for this time of year, but the humidity is exceptionally high. That is why the heat index is shooting up well above 100°. A stray shower may be around this afternoon, but you have a better chance of catching a sunburn than you have of catching some rain. Temperatures tonight will bottom out near 80° tonight.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders — sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: We are in for a little shakeup on Friday. Showers will be more numerous in the afternoon. Showers will be possible in all locations from Mississippi to the coastline. Not everyone will see rain, but thicker cloud cover could extend over all of south Louisiana. It may be enough to keep the heat index down and pause the heat advisory for at least one day. It will still be hot with temperatures in the mid-90s, but at least it will feel like the mid-90s.

Temperatures will continue to trend above normal in the mid-90s into the weekend. If you need to get outside, the morning hours will be mostly dry. The temperatures will be much more manageable in the morning as well. With high humidity we could see the heat index continue to climb above 108°. Rain is looking very spotty. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest details. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.