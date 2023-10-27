Thursday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures continue, much cooler air expected by Halloween

A very quiet and warm forecast continues over the next several days. Colder air is expected to arrive in time for Halloween and the start of November thanks to a cold front.

Today & Tonight: Today will be very similar to yesterday. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance to see a spotty shower during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with winds from the SE at 10-15mph. The record high temperature for the date is 90 degrees. Overnight, partly cloudy skies will remain and temperatures will once again barely dip into the upper 60s for a mild start to Friday.

Up Next: Very little change is expected as we head towards the weekend. Beneath mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will continue soaring into the upper 80s and low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. While Friday and Saturday will be close, a record high temperature of 88 degrees is expected to be tied on broken on Sunday. As for nights, low clouds should win out in most cases, however, with plenty of moisture in the air, wind will need to be monitored on a day-to-day basis as any calming will result in episodes of fog. As a result of changes in the upper-atmosphere, a strong cold front is expected to roll into the region on Monday. If the current trend holds, some showers will move through and much cooler air will arrive just ahead of Halloween. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s- a nice cool start to the month of November.

The Tropics: Now post-tropical storm Tammy continues moving north near 12mph. The storm's maximum sustained winds have decreased to 85mph with weakening expected to continue over the next few days.

– Emma Kate Cowan

