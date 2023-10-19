Thursday AM Forecast: A warm day, with a sliver of a rain chance

Aside from a spotty shower or two ahead of an approaching front on Thursday, the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast remains dry into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures also trend warmer, with above average highs for the foreseeable future. Any weekend outdoor plans will not suffer from any weather-related issues.

Today & Tonight: Depending on where you live, you may encounter some patchy dense fog, especially closer to rivers and bayous. We’ll otherwise be mostly sunny to start. That said, skies turn partly sunny during the afternoon as southerly winds bring some Gulf moisture into the region. A few of us might come across a pop-up shower or storm. Most, however, will stay dry.

Any sliver of a rain chance fades away on Thursday night, although we may keep some clouds overnight. Some guidance also suggests low cloud development early Friday along with lows in the 60s.

Up Next: A very weak cold front passes early Friday. It isn’t much of a “cold” front either, since temperatures trend upward after its passage. We expect middle-80s through early next week, which runs roughly 5-10° above average for this time of year. Rain chances are also hard to come by through midweek. There are indications that a more unsettled pattern takes shape by late next week. That would be our next best opportunity for meaningful rain. It’s still far out, so we’ll have to fine-tune details in the next week.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Tammy is located approximately 500 miles east of the Guadeloupe as of 4 a.m. Thursday. Unfortunately, the storm is moving west toward land. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for many islands that make up the Lesser Antilles. Several inches of rain, high swells, and tropical storm force winds are possible in affected areas.

Tammy will gradually strengthen in the coming days, perhaps nearing hurricane strength by the end of the weekend.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

