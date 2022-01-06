41°
Three women stole over $6000 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Gonzales
GONZALES - A group of three women shoplifted over $6,000 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Gonzales.
The trio stole 66 items -- a total value of $6,310.80 -- from the store on Dec. 16, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
A witness told police the women drove away in a gray sedan.
It's unclear whether these thieves are the same women who committed a series of similar thefts targeting beauty retailers in and around Baton Rouge. Police have linked the prior crimes in Baton Rouge and Gonzales to each other.
Two of the previous thefts occurred this past October at the same Ulta Beauty location in Gonzales.
Anyone who can help identify the women should contact Det. James Poe at 225-647-9572.
