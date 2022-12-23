Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.

Friday night, deputies said Carrier, Barker and Hughes were found safe. The sheriff's office said it worked to find the trio as soon as possible in the face of south Louisiana's extreme cold snap.