Power restored after outage knocked out service for thousands of customers; dump truck reportedly took down equipment

1 hour 8 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, February 27 2023 Feb 27, 2023 February 27, 2023 8:58 AM February 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: Power was restored to the area at 9:00 a.m. Monday. 

###

BATON ROUGE - Thousands are without power near Nicholson and Burbank Drives Monday morning. 

The outage took up much of the area along Nicholson and Burbank near Arlington, between Gardere Lane and West Lee Drive. At 8:15 a.m., 3,520 customers were without power. 

Entergy officials said they were aware of the outage and had a crew on the scene after a dump truck reportedly pulled down some utility equipment, including powerlines.

This story will be updated when power is restored. 

