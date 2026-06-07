Third annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival draws crowds to downtown Clinton

CLINTON - The third annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival was held in downtown Clinton on Saturday, June 6.

Despite some rain, people filled St. Helena Street to shop, explore, and celebrate all things local. Vendors sold everything from food and handcrafted jewelry to plants.

For Matthew Sagrera, owner of Red Stick Natives, it was his first time participating in the festival.

"I wasn't expecting anything, but I'm actually really surprised at the people who came out here and the knowledge they have and care they have of plants and wildlife," Sagrera said.

Sagrera started his business in February, after discovering a new passion in his backyard years ago.

"Started doing this because it was stress relieving putting my hands in the dirt," he said.

He now specializes in plants that help support Louisiana's native pollinators.

"These plants are easy and good for the environment. We need more insects, we need more native plants," Sagrera said.

Inside Clinton United Methodist Church, artists from across East and West Feliciana showcased their work during the festival's Art Expo. Seventeen artists displayed more than 500 paintings, giving visitors a chance to experience a wide range of local talent.

The exhibit was organized by the Artists of the Felicianas group, founded by artist Kathy Martin.

"Most of these paintings were never seen until these people joined the group and started getting out," Martin said.

The expo also featured a community canvas where each artist added their own creative touch. Martin said she's excited to watch the festival continue to grow.

"I think it's going to get bigger and better, and I hope I'm alive for a long time to see it happen," Martin said.

WBRZ spent the week ahead of the festival highlighting the people and places that make Clinton so unique. You can find those stories here.