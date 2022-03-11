69°
Latest Weather Blog
Thieves used stolen credit card to buy gas in Port Allen, deputies say
PORT ALLEN - Two people are wanted after allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase gas Monday morning.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday that the suspects stole a wallet at the Port Allen Walmart around 10 a.m. Monday, March 7.
The suspects then drove to the Circle K gas station on LA 1 in Port Allen, and they used the victim's credit card to buy gas, deputies say.
The vehicle used is a 2000 to 2004 Nissan Xterra with front-end damage, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities released surveillance images of the individuals and vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.
Anyone with information on the theft should call West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office detectives at 225-382-5241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers bothered with penalties for telling the truth during State Police hearings
-
Geismar volunteer firefighters paying more out of pocket as gas prices increase
-
As some states mull gas tax suspension, La. expert warns of mixed...
-
Residents left frustrated after flood control project delayed again
-
Mail delivery dilemma solved in neighborhood where mail delivery stopped
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year