Thibodaux man arrested for home invasion, domestic abuse

3 hours 7 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 1:57 PM March 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Thibodaux man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and strangling his partner in front of children. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Trey Duet, 31, who was booked Monday afternoon for home invasion and domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Deputies said that on March 16, Duet reportedly came home to his partner and became angry. Shortly being asked to leave the Napoleonville home, Duet forcibly reentered and became physical with his partner before leaving again.

Deputies later found evidence of the forced entry and the battery, both in the presence of children.

Duet turned himself in to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He will remain incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

