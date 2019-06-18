Latest Weather Blog
'They don't tell us what's going on;' Disgruntled Republic Services employee voices frustration
BATON ROUGE – For months, homeowners have voiced their frustrations with Republic Services saying they're aren't getting what they're paying for. A Republic Services employee is matching that frustration telling WBRZ it’s because of mismanagement.
“I'm kind of scared that we might not have a job anymore, because they don't tell us what's going on.”
The employee, who wants to remain anonymous, says there's a lack of organization, trust and resources within the company. They want something to change.
“It angers me because I have to wear this uniform and people walk around looking at me like I'm the one that's doing it. I'm the bad guy.”
The main problems, they say, is quick overturn in staff and reportedly busted equipment.
“We have the worst trucks. No matter what they do, they send them to the shop and they'll be fixed. In a couple of days they'll break again, or in the same day.”
In the past, Republic Services has told WBRZ equipment is not an issue. The company says they have an action plan to improve services. That will be announced Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The employee says they hope big change will come from the announcement.
“That’s all I'm doing is just praying and hoping they can bring in another team with some fresh ideas.”
