The start of SEC play brings a familiar face back to Baton Rouge

2 hours 32 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 11:00 PM March 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is preparing for their first SEC series this weekend against Missouri, but the road Tigers' head coach is no stranger to the Red Stick.

Missouri head coach, Kerrick Jackson, spent time as Southern's head baseball coach from 2018-2020. He turned the program around and made the Jaguars SWAC Champions, HBCU National Champions and even a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Jackson is in his second year in Columbia and it looking to do the same with the Missouri Tigers. He believes that playing the No. 1 team in the country is no different than playing anyone else, because he says "you're playing against the game itself."

Jackson and his Tigers have their work cut out for them this weekend against the home LSU Tigers who are 17-1 heading into the weekend.

The first game of the series has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. due to inclement weather expected later Friday night.

