81°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Louisiana Key Academy, School for Dyslexia
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Louisiana Key Academy, School for Dyslexia.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers
-
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to...
-
Comite Diversion completion date now at the end of 2025
-
United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance
-
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins