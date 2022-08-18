81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: Louisiana Key Academy, School for Dyslexia

5 years 10 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 06 2016 Oct 6, 2016 October 06, 2016 1:04 PM October 06, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Louisiana Key Academy, School for Dyslexia.

Trending News

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days