The Elaine Education Foundation hosts school supply drive for Baton Rouge students

BATON ROUGE — The Elaine Education Foundation helped students in Baton Rouge prepare for the upcoming school year with a school supply drive on Saturday at The Chapel on Siegen Lane.

The foundation aims to help children enjoy their right to quality education by providing a well-rounded, supportive, safe and engaging learning environment with outreach services like providing scholarships for children to attend school.

The back-to-school supply drive began on Friday afternoon when volunteers gathered to pack school supplies into backpacks that were later distributed on Saturday at a drive-thru event.