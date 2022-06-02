Texas man fled with infant son after shooting wife and mother-in-law; shooter later found dead

SPRING, Tx. - A man who shot his wife and her mother in the head before fleeing with his 3-month-old child later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His child has since been found safe.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the ordeal began around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when deputies found Tangela Igbokwe and her mother, Linda Larkins, shot at a home in Spring, Texas. Larkins died at the scene, and Igbokwe was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators soon identified the shooter as Tangela's husband, 41-year-old Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, saying he drove off with his infant son. The department said the shooting apparently stemmed from an argument over child custody.

After deputies spent hours searching for the suspect, they received a call from Corsicana Police around midnight saying that a man in a vehicle matching the suspect's had dropped off the missing child at a hotel. The man said he would be back for the infant but never returned.

About an hour later, law enforcement spotted Obinna Igbokwe's vehicle and pursued it until he stopped in a parking lot, where officers heard a single gunshot come from inside the car. Police rushed the wounded suspect to a hospital where he died Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said the child was unharmed and has been reunited with family.