Terrebonne deputies: Elementary school teacher arrested for abusing non-verbal child

HOUMA - Terrebonne Parish deputies arrested an elementary school teacher for allegedly assaulting a non-verbal student, officials said.

Deputies said they received reports of Wayne Schexnayder Jr., 58, abusing a student with autism on Tuesday. Paraprofessionals told deputies that Schexnayder physically restrained and struck the child; staff members also reported that they saw the juvenile crying, with visible redness and markings on her shoulder, neck, and ear area following the incident.

Video surveillance footage also showed the child restrained between Schexnayder's legs while seated, as well as Schexndayer striking her on multiple occasions, pulling her hair, covering her face, and using objects to hit her, deputies said.

During an interview with detectives, Schexnayder admitted to restraining the child and called his actions "wrong" when shown surveillance video, deputies said. He was arrested and booked for one count of cruelty to the infirm.