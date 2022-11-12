Latest Weather Blog
Teenager, mother dead after both were found shot inside home Saturday
HAMMOND - A teenager and her mother are both dead after being found shot in their home off Old Baton Rouge Highway early Saturday morning.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found after a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. The department did not elaborate on who may have shot the mother and daughter, though seemed to insinuate someone shot the victims and escaped.
Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, were killed, deputies said Saturday.
The shooting happened on Stephenson Lane, a dead-end street off Old Baton Rouge Highway near the intersection with Happywoods Road.
"At this time, the investigation is ongoing," deputies said Saturday.
Deputies did not provide information on who made the call for help or if there were any suspects.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two planes collide during airshow in Dallas
-
Woman freed from wreckage, airlifted to hospital after car crashed through roof...
-
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked...
-
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
-
LSU ruck march honors veterans; center provides resources to military community