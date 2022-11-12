52°
Teenager, mother dead after both were found shot inside home Saturday

Saturday, November 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

HAMMOND - A teenager and her mother are both dead after being found shot in their home off Old Baton Rouge Highway early Saturday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found after a 911 call at 2:30 a.m.  The department did not elaborate on who may have shot the mother and daughter, though seemed to insinuate someone shot the victims and escaped.

Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, were killed, deputies said Saturday.

The shooting happened on Stephenson Lane, a dead-end street off Old Baton Rouge Highway near the intersection with Happywoods Road.

"At this time, the investigation is ongoing," deputies said Saturday.

Deputies did not provide information on who made the call for help or if there were any suspects. 

