Teenager killed, two others injured after crashing car into ditch

3 hours 25 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, July 20 2022 Jul 20, 2022 July 20, 2022 9:28 AM July 20, 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. JAMES - A car overturned in a ditch Tuesday night, leaving a 15-year-old dead and two others injured.

A press release sent out by the state police Wednesday morning said an initial investigation into the crash showed a 17-year-old was driving on Highway 18 when the car went off of a curve in the roadway. The teenager overcorrected and caused the vehicle to turn over in a ditch across the road.

The driver and the two juvenile passengers, one of which was 15-year-old Ramiya Sowell, were all unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Sowell suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The other two teenagers suffered moderate injuries, according to police.

