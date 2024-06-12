Teenager killed in shooting on Dalton Street

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old was shot and killed just before 4 p.m. along Dalton Street on Tuesday.

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said the shooting happened at the corner of Dalton Street and North Acadian Thruway. Teenager Tyrese Stewart was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Chief Morse said there were lots of shell casings in the area and officers are working to process evidence.

No arrests have been made. No more information was immediately available.