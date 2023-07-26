95°
Teenager killed in reported overnight shooting near River Center identified
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was reportedly killed in an overnight shooting downtown.
The shooting happened on South River Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Early information from officials said a 19-year-old, later identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner as Malik Clark, was shot and killed.
The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately release information on a suspect or a motive.
This is a developing story.
