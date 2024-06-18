79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager arrested for allegedly trying to break into vape shop

1 hour 2 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 8:26 AM June 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAPLACE - Deputies arrested a juvenile who allegedly tried to break into a vape shop. 

Surveillance footage from early Saturday morning showed a juvenile trying to break through the glass front door of 420 Vape Shop in LaPlace. When deputies from the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office arrived, they saw the same juvenile leaving the area on a bike. 

Trending News

The teenage was arrested and booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility for violating a juvenile curfew, simple criminal damage to property, and simple burglary. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days