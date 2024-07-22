Teenager arrested after impaired driving leads to crash that killed two, injured others

FOURCHON - A teenager was arrested early Sunday morning after he was reportedly driving while intoxicated, leading to a crash that killed two more teens and injured others.

Louisiana State Police responded to the crash on Highway 3090 around 1 a.m. Sunday. An investigation found that Axel Flores-Cordova, 18, was driving south on the highway. Rylan Ocale, 18, was driving north on the highway at the same time.

Flores-Cordova reportedly crossed the center line into the path of Ocale's vehicle, but tried to steer right to correct himself; Ocale tried to steer left to avoid a collision, and the vehicle struck each other head-on.

Oncale sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died. The front passenger in his vehicle, 18-year-old Taliyah Crochet, also died at the scene. Two other teenagers in the back passenger seats were also injured.

A breath test troopers performed on Flores-Cordova found his BAC was nearly seven times over the underage legal limit.

Flores-Cordova was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, DWI, open container, and other various driving charges.