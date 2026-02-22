Latest Weather Blog
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that killed a Baker High School senior
BATON ROUGE — A teen was arrested on Friday for his involvement in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Baker High School senior on Feb. 12.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Timothy Thomas Jr. was arrested in relation to the shooting of 18-year-old Edwyn Williams.
The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. at The Reserve at Howell Place off Plank Road, where officers arrived to find Williams shot inside a car in the apartment complex's parking lot.
Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon after turning himself in to homicide detectives on Friday.
Officers said that Thomas has a criminal history including flight from an officer, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
