Teen allegedly threatened to shoot sheriff on social media

LAPLACE - An 18-year-old is being held on a $500,000 bond after threatening to shoot a sheriff and other law enforcement officials on social media.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating Jakai'lyn Russell after getting tipped off about a threatening Instagram post. The video reportedly showed Russell waving a handgun and threatening to shoot St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre and other officers.

The sheriff's office contacted State Police, which obtained a warrant for Russell's arrest.

Russell turned himself in Wednesday and was booked on a charge of threatening a public official.

