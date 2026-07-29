TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Westport on I 10 EB between LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151 and LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

4:30a: Off ramp blocked due to stall in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB off-ramp to Perkins Rd/Exit 157A

5:40a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Old South Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Louise St/Exit 155C, stop-and-go traffic back to Perkins Rd/Exit 157A; CLEARED

5:40a: Accident in off ramp in Port Allen on I 10 WB off-ramp to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

6:05a: Accident in off ramp in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB off-ramp to EB I-10