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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second ferry is out of service due to inspection, it is expected back this afternoon.
5:15a: 2 left lanes blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB between LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A and LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stopped traffic back to 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159; CLEARED
7a: Accident in Central on Magnolia Bridge Rd WB at Old Wax Rd
7a: Accident in Jones Creek on Sherwood Forest Blvd at Wentling Ave
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7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on O'Neal Ln at Strain Road
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