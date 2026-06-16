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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two right lanes reopen on I-12 EB before O'Neal Lane after vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE- A vehicle fire was blocking two right lanes on I-12 eastbound before O'Neal Lane.
By 5:51 a.m., the blockage reopened.
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Congestion is minimal and has a limited impact on current drive times.
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