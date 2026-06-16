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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two right lanes reopen on I-12 EB before O'Neal Lane after vehicle fire

1 hour 2 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 5:09 AM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

BATON ROUGE- A vehicle fire was blocking two right lanes on I-12 eastbound before O'Neal Lane.

By 5:51 a.m., the blockage reopened. 

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Congestion is minimal and has a limited impact on current drive times. 

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