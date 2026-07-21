TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes reopen on I-10 East at Mississippi River Bridge after crash

BATON ROUGE — Two right lanes on I-10 east were blocked on the Mississippi River Bridge due to a crash Tuesday morning.

The blockage, which was first reported at 5 a.m., was at the La. 30/Nicholson Drive exit near LSU.

By 6 a.m., the crash had been cleared and the roadway reopened.