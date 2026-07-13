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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes on I-12 eastbound near Grays Creek blocked

1 hour 20 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 5:36 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The two right lanes of Interstate 12 eastbound near the Grays Creek exit were blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash. 

Traffic cameras showed that the wreck was reported shortly after 5 p.m. 

As of 5:30 p.m., congestion is backed up until the Millerville exit.

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No additional information about the crash has been released. 

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