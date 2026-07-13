TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes on I-12 eastbound near Grays Creek blocked

DENHAM SPRINGS - The two right lanes of Interstate 12 eastbound near the Grays Creek exit were blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash.

Traffic cameras showed that the wreck was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m., congestion is backed up until the Millerville exit.

No additional information about the crash has been released.