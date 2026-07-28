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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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Gulf Coast habitat project targets speckled trout and redfish near Galliano
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A shootout that killed 3 at a food festival near Seattle's Space...
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DCFS given green light to give employee bonus pay
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Officials give update on landfill search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather
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Ascension Parish schools name 3 new principals for upcoming school year
Sports Video
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LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season
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Saints announce plans for 60th anniversary celebrations
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LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
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LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
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Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff