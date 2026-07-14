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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
7a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at College Dr/Exit 158, stop and go traffic back to Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B
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