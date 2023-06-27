80°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU shatters CWS Jell-O Shot Challenge record with 68,888
-
Father files lawsuit against DCFS almost one year after toddler's fentanyl exposure...
-
Coach Jay Johnson talks with Matt Trent after National Championship win
-
Kim Mulkey on the field after LSU baseball wins National Title in...
-
Nuisance tree drops limb on truck again, neighbor wants tree gone
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso